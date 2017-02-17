Appeals court sets April arguments in refugee lawsuit

A federal appeals court will hear arguments this spring in Alabama's lawsuit against the federal government over refugee placement.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively set arguments for the week of April 24 in Montgomery.
Alabama appealed after a federal judge threw out the state's lawsuit accusing federal officials of failing to follow a Refugee Act requirement to consult regularly with states on refugee placement.
Gov. Robert Bentley sought to block refugees from coming to Alabama unless federal officials provided background check and medical information to the state.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John Ott ruled in July there was nothing that entitled states to that information.
Bentley has said the lawsuit was aimed at keeping Alabamians safe. Critics, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, say it stoked Islamophobia.
Comments