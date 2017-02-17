Immigrant-rich Miami-Dade split over sanctuary city order

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign Pause

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

0:49 Trump names Alexander Acosta as pick for labor secretary

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students