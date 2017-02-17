Regulators deny dismissal motions for $1B power plant plan

State regulators have rejected two motions to dismiss an energy company's proposal to build a $1-billion natural gas-fired power plant in Burrillville.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2m0TOHv ) the Energy Facility Siting Board unanimously decided against dismissing Invenergy's application on Thursday. It will continue seeking details about the plan as final hearings are held in the coming months.
The town and the Conservation Law Foundation had requested the dismissal based on a lack of details about the Chicago-based energy company's plan to truck in key supplies of water from Johnston. Earlier proposals had planned to deliver water via a pipeline.
The foundation's staff attorney says they're disappointed with the decision but welcome additional hearings.
Invenergy has praised the decision.
