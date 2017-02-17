More Politics News

February 17, 2017 3:27 AM

Senate hearing ahead, labor nominee has been there before

By LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump and a leading Republican are highlighting a key fact about labor secretary nominee Alexander Acosta: He has been confirmed three times by the Senate.

Acosta has won confirmation to the National Labor Relations Board, as the head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and as U.S. attorney in Miami.

That means he's already received some vetting — a practice for which the Trump administration is not known.

Trump made the announcement a day after his first choice for the job, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name from consideration. Enough Republicans balked at Puzder's background to sink his confirmation.

Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet.

