More Politics News

February 16, 2017 6:37 PM

Senate OKs infant protections for failed abortion attempts

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

The Arkansas Senate has approved legislation that would require doctors to provide medical care to infants who are born in a failed abortion attempt.

The Senate on Thursday approved the "born-alive infant protection" measure requiring doctors to provide immediate medical care to infants who survive a failed abortion attempt. The measure now heads to the House after passing the Senate on a 34-0 vote.

There are 35 states with similar laws on the books according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research center that supports abortion rights. Congress approved a similar federal law on infants born in failed abortion attempts in 2002, and measures are being considered in four other states.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos