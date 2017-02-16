Evers campaign blasts alleged deal with opponents

State Superintendent Tony Evers' campaign is blasting an alleged deal discussed by his two primary opponents that would assure the loser a job in the Department of Public Instruction.
John Humphries said Wednesday that Lowell Holtz offered him a $150,000 state job if dropped out of the race. Holtz says they were just discussing a "rough draft" of ideas brought to them by unnamed business leaders.
The deal also discussed giving the superintendent authority to take over the Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Madison and Green Bay school districts. The superintendent does not currently have that power.
Evers spokeswoman Amanda Brink said Thursday that was a "massive power grab" that should not be brushed aside. She says, "Our kids deserve better."
The top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary will advance.
