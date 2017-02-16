Effort tabled to revamp New Mexico's game and fish agency

A Senate committee has tabled a proposal to significantly shift the mission of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.
The legislation sponsored by Democrat Sen. Jeff Steinborn of Las Cruces would give the department the authority to manage all wildlife as a public resource rather than managing game animals and fish for recreation and food as currently provided under law.
The measure also would give the gubernatorial appointees of the Game Commission authority over all wildlife rather than just game species.
The department argues that the legislation would effectively add another 6,000 species to the list of animals it's responsible for managing, costing millions of dollars more each year.
Game and Fish Director Alexa Sandoval called the measure an unfunded mandate, noting that the department's work is funded by sportsmen through licenses and other fees.
