More Politics News

February 16, 2017 12:23 PM

Woman accused of performing sex act in courthouse arrested

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Authorities say they've arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of performing a sex act inside a Florida courthouse and then posting a video online.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office records show Brittney Lahcell Jones was arrested Wednesday.

The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2llXcjG ) reports Jones and 35-year-old Jeremiah Isiah Robinson had been wanted on a charge of a lascivious act. The newspaper reported a video surfaced online in January showing a woman performing oral sex on a man in front of what appeared to be a courtroom.

The newspaper reported Jones was being arraigned on a drug charge at the time in the Duval County Courthouse. A message on her Twitter account said, "Found a way to get my charges dropped."

Police say Robinson turned himself in. Records don't show whether either has an attorney.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos