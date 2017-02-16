Ball State University sees growth in minority workforce

The number of female employees at Ball State University is holding steady and the school's minority workforce is growing.
The university's director of affirmative action, Melissa Rubrecht, told The Star Press (http://tspne.ws/2lPnN96 ) that its female population has been relatively stable over the past decade, at around 54 percent of the workforce.
The number of minorities working at the school increased from 8.9 percent to 11.5 percent in the last 10 years.
"This is a good indication over the last 10 years that we are moving in the right direction as far as increasing the demographics of our workforce," Rubrecht said.
The school had more than 3,900 employees at the end of October, when a workforce snapshot indicated that more affirmative action should be taken to recruit employees with disabilities.
Rubrecht said employees with disabilities are invited to identify themselves by filling out a confidential form, but that some question why they should do so if they don't need help.
"I don't think that's necessarily a factor that we're not employing individuals with disabilities. ... It's more of a reluctance on their part to identify," Rubrecht said.
The university updated its affirmative action policy in 2015 to include the recruitment, hiring and promotion of protected veterans, which include disabled veterans, recently separated veterans, veterans who served during a war, campaign or expedition for which a campaign badge has been authorized, and veterans who've been awarded a service medal.
The policy already required affirmative action to employ and advance minorities, women, people with disabilities, disabled veterans and veterans of the Vietnam era.
