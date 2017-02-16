More Politics News

February 16, 2017 11:01 AM

Lawmakers approve cuts to Arkansas' unemployment benefits

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Lawmakers have approved cuts to Arkansas' unemployment benefits as part of a bill that also reduces taxes on employers.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kWlgbK ) reports the House passed a bill Wednesday that would reduce the length of unemployment benefits from 20 weeks to 16 starting in 2018, cutting those benefits by 13 percent. It also proposes to reduce the taxes businesses pay in the state's unemployment fund.

The bill's sponsor Republican Rep. Robin Lundstrum says there isn't a fiscal need for more cuts to the length of benefits, but that doing so would boost employment. He says the bill is in the process of being amended to eliminate the reduction in benefit amount.

Democrats and union members opposed the bill saying it unfairly targets unemployed workers.

