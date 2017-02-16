Maine heating prices creep up in February

The Governor's Energy Office says the price of heating oil in Maine has risen slightly from two weeks ago.
The statewide average cash price for No. 2 heating oil was $2.30 per gallon this week, 2 cents more than it was in early February.
The statewide price of kerosene went up 3 cents, to $2.83. Propane prices have crept up 6 cents and are now up to $2.59 per gallon.
The state found the highest heating oil price was $2.60, while the lowest price was $2. Those highs and low have remained unchanged for about a month. Northern and central Maine had a higher average at $2.36 per gallon.
The figures reflect a Feb. 14 survey.
