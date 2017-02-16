Cranston adopts new ordinance to limit panhandling

A Rhode Island city concerned about excessive panhandling has passed an ordinance that limits where people can ask for money on city streets.
WJAR-TV (http://bit.ly/2kNkawm ) reports that Cranston city councilors voted 5-4 to pass the law Wednesday night following multiple rewrites of the proposal and hours of discussion.
The ordinance prohibits panhandlers or groups seeking donations from standing in intersections or on medians near multiple-lane roads, or on roads where the speed limit is higher than 25 mph.
The American Civil Liberties Union plans to challenge the measure on the grounds that it infringes upon residents' First Amendment rights.
Mayor Allan Fung said he's relieved for the safety of his citizens following the passing of the law.
