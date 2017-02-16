More Politics News

February 16, 2017 8:01 AM

Angolan vice president faces corruption charges in Portugal

The Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal

Portugal's attorney general's office says prosecutors are bringing charges of corruption, money-laundering and forgery against Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente as part of an investigation in Lisbon.

A statement says Vicente is suspected of bribing a Portuguese magistrate to favor him in two investigations.

The statement Thursday says Vicente was at the time of the alleged crimes the head of Angolan state oil company Sonangol.

The magistrate, Vicente's lawyer, and his representative in Portugal are also accused in the case.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos