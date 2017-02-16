The Latest: Kansas House tax bill backers wonder about vote

The Latest on the Kansas Legislature's debate over balancing the state budget and increasing taxes (all times local):
6:55 a.m.
Supporters of a Kansas House bill raising income taxes wonder how much support for it has slipped overnight.
The House gave the measure first-round approval Wednesday on an 83-39 vote. The margin was one shy of the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto from Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, and three representatives were absent.
The vote set up a second, final vote Thursday to determine whether the bill goes to the Senate.
The measure would help balance the state budget by raising more than $1 billion in new revenues over two years. Brownback said Wednesday he opposes broad income tax increases like those in the bill.
Support can slip between first-round approval and final action. The measure's backers said they couldn't guess how many House members might change their minds.
6:39 a.m.
Kansas legislators are testing support for income tax increases opposed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and for internal borrowing he's suggested to help balance the budget.
The House planned to vote Thursday on a bill that would raise more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income taxes. The measure would abandon core policies Brownback pushed through the GOP-controlled Legislature in 2012 and 2013.
Brownback has said he opposes any broad income tax increases like those in the bill.
But many lawmakers could embrace Brownback's proposal for $317 million in internal borrowing to get the state through June without cutting education funding. The House was debating his proposal Thursday.
The Senate planned to debate a Democratic plan Thursday to boost income taxes to raise $1.2 billion over two years.
