February 16, 2017 6:22 AM

Bill could allow later last call times in California

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Closing times at bars in California could go later if proposed legislation there gets passed.

The bill proposed Tuesday by state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco, would let municipalities set their own last call times. The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2laPqGv ) that communities could decide to go as late as 4 a.m.

Currently, the last call time across the state is 2 a.m.

Wiener's predecessor in the Legislature, former Sen. Mark Leno, tried in 2013 to give cities more flexibility in setting last call times. But his bill didn't get enough votes to move out of committee.

