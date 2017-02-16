More Politics News

February 16, 2017 5:06 AM

Republican gubernatorial hopefuls gear up for first debate

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Republicans looking to be the state's next governor are gearing up for their first debate.

Gubernatorial candidates and other statewide candidates are scheduled to appear Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville at the Paramount Theater.

The hotly contested gubernatorial contest has four candidates. They include former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie and Corey Stewart, a one-time Virginia campaign chairman of President Donald Trump.

Virginia's 2017 gubernatorial race is gaining increasing national attention, as both Trump fans and critics want to use the contest as a referendum on the president's first year in office.

The GOP primary is in June.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos