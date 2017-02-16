Senate to vote to require DUI tests after fatal crashes

The Arizona Senate is set to vote on a revised version of legislation requiring drug or alcohol testing for drivers involved in major crashes.
Thursday's scheduled vote comes a day after an amendment removed a requirement that police test drivers who cause serious accidents. The revision also changed the proposal to only require police to test drivers in fatal accidents if they believe the driver caused the wreck.
Senate Bill 1054 is being sought by the parents of an 18-year-old recent Phoenix Horizon High School graduate who was killed last June. Joe Smith and a man in another vehicle died when a semi-truck slammed into stopped traffic on Interstate 10.
The driver told a state trooper that he was tired but he wasn't tested or charged.
Comments