Syria's Assad lashes out at France's Hollande ahead of polls

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions Pause

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

1:49 Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails'

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:28 Trump, Netanyahu talk peace efforts in first joint White House appearance

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser