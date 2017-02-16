More Politics News

February 16, 2017 3:20 AM

Family of man killed by police sue

The Associated Press
HAVERHILL, N.H.

The family of a New Hampshire man killed by police is suing the officers who shot him.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lkMKZp) that the family of 42-year-old Hagen Etsy-Lennon is suing the two Haverhill police officers who fatally shot him in 2015. Attorneys representing the family claim the officers acted recklessly and that Etsy-Lennon did not pose an eminent threat.

Haverhill Police say two officers approached Etsy-Lennon after he got into a car accident. Investigators say the Canterbury man refused to drop a knife he was wielding as he rushed toward police at which point he was shot.

The state attorney general previously ruled the shooting justified.

A lawyer for the Haverhill Police Department called the lawsuit "unfortunate".

