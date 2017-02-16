Bill would enforce liability for PFOA contamination cost

The Vermont Senate has passed legislation that would force those responsible for contaminating water supplies with a specific chemical to cover the cost of extending municipal water lines to affected areas.
The Times Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2lMQPXf ) that the bill was passed unanimously on a voice vote Tuesday and will head to the House.
The legislation requires those who release perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, into the air, groundwater, surface water or soil to be liable for the costs of extending water supply lines from a public water system to impacted properties.
State Sens. Dick Sears and Brian Campion sponsored the bill after the chemical that has been linked to cancer and other illnesses was found in Bennington and North Bennington around a former factory now owned by Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics.
