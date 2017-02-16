House GOP batting around options for revamping health law

House GOP leaders are offering rank-and-file lawmakers options for replacing President Barack Obama's health care law.
Lawmakers, aides and lobbyists say the proposals take a conservative approach dominated by tax breaks and a transition away from today's Medicaid program.
House Speaker Paul Ryan and other House leaders planned to discuss details of their plans with lawmakers Thursday and gauge their receptiveness.
The briefing comes as the GOP drive to reshape the nation's health care system has sputtered in Congress.
It also was coming hours before a weeklong recess sends Congress home to energized voters who have recently crammed town hall meetings to complain noisily about GOP efforts to repeal Obama's statute. Lawmakers are eager to have something to show constituents.
