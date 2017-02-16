Trump's pick for Israel ambassador faces rocky confirmation

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

1:49 Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails'

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia