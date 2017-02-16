More Politics News

February 16, 2017 12:31 AM

Spotify music company to expand in New York City, add jobs

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The digital music service Spotify is expanding its presence in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined the company in announcing Wednesday that Spotify will move its U.S. headquarters to the 4 World Trade Center complex and add more than 1,000 new jobs.

The state is giving the company up to $11 million in rent credits as an incentive.

Cuomo says he's "proud" to welcome the company to the World Trade Center complex. He says Spotify's expansion highlights the city's growth as a hub for technology and innovation.

The company's offices are currently located in midtown Manhattan.

To mark the announcement, Cuomo, a Democrat, released his own Spotify playlist, which includes hits by Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, the Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga.

