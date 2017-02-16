Rhode Island Senate proposes raising daily pay for jury duty

A Rhode Island state senator wants people called in for jury duty to get their first raise in more than three decades.
The state Senate on Thursday is expected to vote on a bill that would raise Superior Court jurors' pay from $15 a day to $35 a day.
It's been $15 a day since 1983.
Sen. Elizabeth Crowley, a Central Falls Democrat, introduced the bill that calls for two incremental raises: the first to $25 a day in July 2018, then one year later to $35 a day.
The state Senate passed a similar bill last year but it didn't make it through the state House of Representatives.
If it passes the Senate on Thursday, it will move to the House finance committee.
Comments