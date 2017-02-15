Former Utah jail commander denies misusing public funds

The former commander of a Utah jail has pleaded not guilty to misusing public money.
The Spectrum reports (http://bit.ly/2ks8HGm) Bret Allred entered not guilty pleas Wednesday to four counts of misuse of public funds.
Court documents say Allred was responsible for the safekeeping of public funds as commander of the Iron County Jail when he used the money for his own benefit.
He is accused of misusing the funds on four occasions — twice in 2012, once in 2015 and one time last year.
Allred resigned shortly after an investigation began in 2015.
He faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the charges.
But officials say the case will likely be resolved before a trial is scheduled, as the prosecution and defense are in negotiations.
Comments