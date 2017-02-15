More Politics News

February 15, 2017 10:07 PM

Florida GOP preview video bashing agency at private meeting

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida House Republicans held a private meeting where members socialized but also watched a video defending their push to scuttle the state's economic development agency.

GOP members of the House met Wednesday evening at an upscale Tallahassee restaurant. Earlier in the day House Majority Leader Ray Rodrigues said the meeting was strictly social and that no policy would be discussed.

But according to the Tampa Bay Times, at the end of the meeting, House Speaker Richard Corcoran showed a video that the House plans to release that criticizes Enterprise Florida. The House is moving a bill to eliminate the agency but their push is being criticized by Gov. Rick Scott.

Fred Piccolo, a spokesman for Corcoran, defended the meeting, which was being paid for by the Republican Party of Florida.

