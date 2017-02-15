Budget amendments include money for fires, caseloads

Gov. Bill Walker's administration is seeking another $15 million for firefighting costs this year and additional funding for a state agency representing defendants charged in connection with a high-profile murder case.
The Office of Public Advocacy is seeking $120,000 for an increased caseload. It is representing defendants who face charges in connection with the killing last fall of Palmer teenager David Grunwald.
The total supplemental spending request is about $8.9 million less than Walker's budget office previously requested, with some line items showing up instead in requests for next year.
For the spending year starting July 1, the budget office has proposed cutting a deputy commissioner in the Department of Administration.
Walker spokeswoman Grace Jang says that when a prior deputy commissioner retired last fall, the position was filled on a temporary basis with the expectation it would be cut.
