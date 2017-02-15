Colorado police, lawmakers clash over forfeiture proposal

0:49 White House is 'keeping a close eye' on crisis at California's Oroville dam Pause

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports