Colorado police, lawmakers clash over forfeiture proposal

A Colorado proposal to prevent police abuses when authorities take a citizen's property is getting some intense resistance from law enforcement.
The state Senate was slated to start work Tuesday on a bipartisan bill to enhance reporting of how much money Colorado police departments are taking from citizens through civil asset forfeiture.
The bill would also prevent police agencies from turning property over to the federal government unless it's worth more than $100,000.
Law enforcement groups say asset forfeiture is a critical tool against profitable crimes, like drug trafficking. But the bill sponsors say the public deserves to know more about how much property Colorado police are taking.
The proposal does not fall on party lines; it has supporters in both parties but also critics in both parties.
