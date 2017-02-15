More Politics News

February 15, 2017 1:46 PM

Taxi officials: Ride Sharing leads to illegal taxis, crime

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Officials with the Nevada Taxicab Authority say adding ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to Las Vegas has led to more illegal cabs and more passengers being ripped off.

The Las Vegas Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2lPNyTD ) that at a Senate Transportation Committee meeting Tuesday, Taxicab Authority Administrator Ronald Grogan said the increased competition from ride-sharing companies has had a negative effect on the industry.

Grogan says there has been an increase in drivers without licenses and insurance and in one sting operation the authority found a person operating a stolen vehicle.

The authority came under fire after a 2016 audit found that cabs were overcharging passengers by $47 million a year in credit-card processing fees by charging a $3 fee. Grogan said he studied the audit and chose to leave credit card fees where they are.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos