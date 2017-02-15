Taxi officials: Ride Sharing leads to illegal taxis, crime

Officials with the Nevada Taxicab Authority say adding ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to Las Vegas has led to more illegal cabs and more passengers being ripped off.
The Las Vegas Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2lPNyTD ) that at a Senate Transportation Committee meeting Tuesday, Taxicab Authority Administrator Ronald Grogan said the increased competition from ride-sharing companies has had a negative effect on the industry.
Grogan says there has been an increase in drivers without licenses and insurance and in one sting operation the authority found a person operating a stolen vehicle.
The authority came under fire after a 2016 audit found that cabs were overcharging passengers by $47 million a year in credit-card processing fees by charging a $3 fee. Grogan said he studied the audit and chose to leave credit card fees where they are.
