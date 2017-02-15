State rep won't try for husband's former Congressional seat

State Rep. Betty Price says she will not run to succeed her husband in Congress.
Tom Price's selection as President Donald Trump's health secretary has set off a scramble for his former seat. But Betty Price told her colleagues in the Georgia House Wednesday that she won't be among the candidates.
Price, a Republican from Roswell, says she wants to continue working in the legislature.
Candidates must qualify by 1 p.m. Wednesday for the April 18 special election.
The Secretary of State's office said 16 candidates had filed paperwork by noon. Former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel added her name to the crowded field Wednesday morning.
If no candidate wins a majority in the primary, the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, move on to a June 20 runoff.
Comments