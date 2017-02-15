Louisiana state senator fights expulsion proceedings

A Louisiana State senator is fighting efforts to expel him.
Attorneys for Geismar Democrat Troy Brown asked a state court Wednesday to prevent a legislative hearing this week, saying it would violate his right to due process because he couldn't review and contest evidence against him.
He's asking both for a temporary order while the matter is in court and for a permanent order.
Brown pleaded no contest twice to domestic abuse charges over the past year and served jail time last month.
Republican Sens. Dan Claitor and Sharon Hewitt filed legislation this week to try to expel him.
Efforts to kill the legislation failed, with only three votes in favor Monday night.
No one has been expelled from the Senate since 1981.
