Flagstaff council rejects special minimum wage election

The Flagstaff City Council has voted against holding a special election in May on an initiative to repeal a voter-approved minimum wage increase that has sharply divided the community.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2kSp2mu ) that after a citizen's group gathered enough signatures to put a repeal initiative on the ballot, the City Council had the option to call a special election in May or to wait until the next general election in November 2018. The council voted on Tuesday to wait for the next general election.
Voters in Flagstaff this past election approved a new minimum wage of $15 an hour. The group Elevate Flagstaff petitioned to amend local law and keep the city's minimum wage at the state minimum.
