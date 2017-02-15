Christie anti-opioid bill to get vote in New Jersey Assembly

New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on legislation sought by Gov. Chris Christie to help curb the state's opioid crisis.
The Democrat-led Assembly scheduled a vote Wednesday on a bill to curb initial opioid prescriptions to a five-day supply. The measure also mandates state-regulated health insurers cover inpatient and outpatient treatment for drug addiction.
The prescription drug limit would not apply to cancer and chronic pain patients and for end-of-life care. The legislation also calls for continuing education for professionals who prescribe drugs.
Christie called for the measures as part of a broader focus on the epidemic. Nearly 1,600 people died from opioids in 2015 in New Jersey.
Christie, who is devoting his final year in office to the crisis, me with President Donald Trump Tuesday on the issue.
