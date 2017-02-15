Kansas lawmakers advance big tax hike to balance budget

Kansas legislators learned Wednesday that they might have enough bipartisan support to pass a big income tax increase to balance the state's budget.
The Republican-controlled House gave first-round approval to a bill that would generate more than $1 billion in new revenues over two years, starting in July. It would abandon core tax policies championed by GOP Gov. Sam Brownback, eliminating an income tax exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners and raise rates.
The vote was 83-39, one shy of a two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto by the governor, with three House members not voting. The margin surprised even the bill's supporters.
The House plans to take a second, final vote on Thursday to determine whether the bill goes to the Senate, and it's possible that support could slip overnight. Meanwhile, senators planned to debate a Democratic proposal on Thursday that would raise $1.2 billion over two years.
"For now, it's a strong message," said House Majority Leader Don Hineman, a Dighton Republican who backed the bill.
Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019. The state has experienced persistent financial problems since Republican lawmakers slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging.
Even some GOP voters concluded in last year's elections that the tax-cutting experiment has been a bust as an economic stimulus: They ousted two dozen of Brownback's conservative allies from the Legislature, giving GOP moderates and Democrats more power.
Under the House bill, tax rates would rise for individuals with adjusted gross incomes of more than $15,000 and married couples earning more than $30,000. The top tax rate would increase to 5.45 percent from the current 4.6 percent.
The large tax increase would be coupled with another proposal designed to prevent a cut in aid to public schools. House members planned to debate that second measure Thursday, authorizing $317 million in internal government borrowing.
The gaps in the budget include a shortfall of about $320 million projected for June 30, and lawmakers do not believe they can raise revenues quickly enough to close a gap of about $320 million projected for June 30.
Senate Republican leaders were pushing a budget-balancing plan last week that included a cut in aid to the state's 286 school districts of $128 million, or $279 per student. But they canceled a debate on it when support for the measure collapsed.
