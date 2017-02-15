More Politics News

February 15, 2017 6:01 AM

Governor to choose interim Jefferson Parish Council member

The Associated Press
GRETNA, La.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is going to step in after the members of the Jefferson Parish Council were unable to reach a consensus in picking an interim councilman.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2kJ5sX5 ) reports that council clerk Eula Lopez told the governor's office in a letter Monday that the District 4 seat has been vacant for more than 30 days and the governor now has the responsibility of making the pick.

The Parish Council's six remaining council members had been deadlocked on the three men nominated for the post, which Ben Zahn vacated. Zahn was elected mayor of Kenner and resigned Jan. 12.

Once the governor's office receives the request, Edwards has 20 days to make an appointment.

District 4 includes Kenner and a portion of Metairie.

