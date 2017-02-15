More Politics News

February 15, 2017 5:38 AM

Police: Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Indiana

The Associated Press
VINCENNES, Ind.

Authorities say a man who was being sought for a parole violation has been shot and wounded after being spotted by police in southwestern Indiana.

State police say the officer-involved shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a gas station in Vincennes. Police had been trying to find a 35-year-old Princeton man and state troopers spotted him driving a pickup truck into the parking lot.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital and the troopers involved weren't injured. The shooting is under investigation.

