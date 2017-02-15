Investigation of armed man's fatal shooting in Mohave County

The Lake Havasu City Police Department has been asked to investigate a fatal shooting of an armed man by Mohave County Sheriff's deputies.
Sheriff's officials say they received a 911 call Monday from a woman who said she had just been shot at by a neighbor in Golden Shores.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they were confronted by Drey Krause, who was armed with a shotgun.
They say Krause refused repeated commands to drop the weapon and one of the deputies then shot Krause.
Krause was transported to a Fort Mohave hospital, where he later died.
Sheriff's officials say the deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administration leave.
They say it's customary to have an outside law enforcement agency investigate any shooting incidents involving their deputies.
