February 15, 2017 4:53 AM

3 suspects handed terror charges in thwarted French attack

The Associated Press
PARIS

Paris' prosecutor's office says that three suspects in a thwarted attack last week in the southern French city of Montpellier have been handed preliminary terrorism charges.

Authorities gave on the suspects' first names. A teenage girl, Sara, and a man called Thomas were charged with terrorist association and possessing explosives Tuesday night. Another man, Malik, was also charged with justifying terrorism.

Last week, anti-terrorism forces uncovered a makeshift laboratory for fabricating a bomb. France's top security official Friday said the raid thwarted an "imminent attack."

A police official said the teenage girl — among several arrested — had pledged loyalty to the Islamic State group in a recent video.

France is still under a state of emergency after several deadly attacks in 2015 and 2016.

