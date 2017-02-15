More Politics News

February 15, 2017 4:49 AM

Security problems found in Virginia tax department

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A new state audit has found problems with the cybersecurity of Virginia Department of Taxation.

The recently released audit said that the state's information technology partnership with Northrop Grumman has not updated critical security patches to protect the tax department's systems.

The audit said that at one point in August 2016, one critical and 490 highly important security patches were absent. The state's cybersecurity rules call for software updates to be installed within 90 days of release.

The Department of Taxation said it's working with the partnership to make sure its security patches are up to date.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos