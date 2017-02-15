More Politics News

February 15, 2017 3:28 AM

Bill allowing bets on Washington-to-Alaska race advances

The Associated Press
KETCHIKAN, Alaska

A bill allowing bets on the results of a motorless boat race from Washington state to Alaska has been approved by the Alaska House.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2kRujuE) the bill brought by Independent Rep. Dan Ortiz of Ketchikan cleared the House on Monday. It now heads to the Senate.

Under the legislation, Race to Alaska would be categorized as a race classic, allowing people to place bets on when the winning vessel will cross the finish line.

The annual summer race challenges contestants to sail, paddle or peddle their vessels from Port Townsend, Washington, to Ketchikan, Alaska.

The bill would also make the race a fundraising event for the Greater Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce, which chamber Vice President Chelsea Goucher says would help offset decreases in state funding.

