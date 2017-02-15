More Politics News

February 15, 2017 3:39 AM

Unofficial tally points to runoff vote for Indonesia capital

By NINIEK KARMINI and STEPHEN WRIGHT Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Unofficial vote counts indicate the election for governor of the Indonesian capital will proceed to a second round in April with no candidate getting more than 50 percent in Wednesday's vote.

Most of the quick counts carried out by polling companies give a slim lead to the incumbent Gov. "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, a minority Christian whose campaign was hurt by blasphemy charges, over Anies Rasyid Baswedan.

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the son of a former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, is in a distant third place.

The election campaign was married by religious intolerance and racial bigotry that undermined Indonesia's reputation for moderation.

