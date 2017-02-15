Unofficial tally points to runoff vote for Indonesia capital

Unofficial vote counts indicate the election for governor of the Indonesian capital will proceed to a second round in April with no candidate getting more than 50 percent in Wednesday's vote.
Most of the quick counts carried out by polling companies give a slim lead to the incumbent Gov. "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, a minority Christian whose campaign was hurt by blasphemy charges, over Anies Rasyid Baswedan.
Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the son of a former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, is in a distant third place.
The election campaign was married by religious intolerance and racial bigotry that undermined Indonesia's reputation for moderation.
