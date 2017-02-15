Judge rules cleanups of Seattle homeless camps can continue

A federal judge has decided not to impose restrictions on how Seattle and the state of Washington conduct cleanups of unauthorized homeless camps.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2lO446G) two homeless people filed a lawsuit last month seeking a court order to halt the cleanups until officials implemented different procedures for conducting them. A judge denied the request Tuesday.
The lawsuit was filed by Brandie Osborne and Lisa Hooper, who are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington.
The plaintiffs have accused the city and state of violating the rights of homeless camp residents. They claim people have had their property seized during the sweeps without sufficient notice and their belongings destroyed.
The city and state say the camp sweeps are necessary to keep Seattle clean and safe.
Comments