$650K federal grant for at-risk youths in Mohawk Valley

A pilot program in the Mohawk Valley aimed at helping at-risk youths avoid criminal trouble is getting $650,000 in federal funding.
The federal grant will help youths under probation supervision, those returning home after a juvenile delinquency placement and teens at risk of committing new crimes.
The Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration says the state Division of Criminal Justice Services is teaming up with the not-for-profit Kids Oneida to supplement existing probation and re-entry services in Herkimer, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and Oswego counties.
The money will help provide training, a trauma screening tool and staffing, among other things.
