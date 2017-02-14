Colorado Springs votes to keep people off street medians

The city of Colorado Springs has voted to approve a controversial ordinance that bars pedestrians from narrow medians along busy streets with fast traffic.
The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2l6zkhl) that the measure was approved in a unanimous vote by the City Council on Tuesday.
The ordinance prohibits use of narrow medians on streets used by 25,000 or more vehicles a day and with posted speeds of 30 mph or higher.
Some say the new law unfairly targets homeless people and that the fines for violating the rule are too high.
Under the law, violators can face a fine of up to $500, probation or both.
City officials say those who can't afford to pay the fine will not be jailed.
The ordinance takes effect Feb. 24.
