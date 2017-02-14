New Mexico GOP says Democrat failed to report conflict

The Republican Party of New Mexico is criticizing the Democratic leader of the state House of Representatives for not disclosing his work as an attorney for a licensed marijuana producer as the Legislature considers several cannabis-related bills.
State GOP spokesman Tucker Keene said Tuesday that House Speaker Brian Egolf failed to mention in a state financial disclosure statement that he represented a marijuana producer in a lawsuit against the state.
Egolf says he complied with disclosure requirements by listing each state agency before which he has represented a client, and that he sees no conflict in acting on marijuana-related legislation that is not specific to his client.
Egolf said he has no plans to recuse himself from acting on bills to legalize marijuana and increase crop limits for medical marijuana.
Comments