Paraguay's Central Bank to count 30 tons of Venezuelan bills

Employees of Paraguay's Central Bank will count about 30 tons of Venezuelan currency seized in a private house, while officials try to figure out why the vast quantity of 50- and 100-bolivar bills was brought into the country.
Paraguayan officials say they are trying to determine whether the money was brought into the country legally. The only person detained so far is Leandro Da Costa, owner of the house where the money was found in a border city.
Prosecutor Julio Yegros tells The Associated Press that the quantity of bills was too big for the people in his office to count it manually, so he asked for help from the Central Bank, which has the "respective machinery."
He says, "The counting should begin in the coming days."
