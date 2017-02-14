2 live men found tied to bridge in Mexican border city

In a rare occurrence, two men found beaten and tied to a bridge Tuesday in the Mexican border city of Reynosa turned out to be alive.
Reynosa and other border cities wracked by drug turf battles have seen the lifeless bodies of drug gang victims hung by their necks from bridges.
But this time, the bound men were tied to a bridge's railing, apparently not by their necks. Accompanying the men was a banner signed by a reputed drug capo promising to catch common criminals and leave them for police.
An official with the Tamaulipas state prosecutors' office said the two men were being treated for their injuries. The official was not authorized to talk to the press and insisted on speaking on condition of anonymity.
At the other end of the country, authorities in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero reported that a German man was killed in the resort city of Acapulco.
Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said the German was slain along with his Mexican brother-in-law in the city's red-light district. The killing is under investigation.
The German Embassy did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the man's name, nationality or hometown.
On Friday, an American man and a Mexican woman were found murdered in a condominium in Acapulco. The bodies of the 70-year-old man and 65-year-old woman were discovered in the morning in the fourth-floor apartment with wounds on their necks consistent with strangulation.
The U.S. Embassy identified the male victim as Stanley Enders, with no hometown given.
