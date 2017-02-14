House bill would end Red River land dispute in Texas, Okla.

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch Pause

0:49 White House is 'keeping a close eye' on crisis at California's Oroville dam

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom

0:21 McMahon confirmed to lead Small Business Administration

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally