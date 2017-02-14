Demolition bid approved on Manitowoc manufacturing building

Part of a building that was once a staple of manufacturing in Manitowoc is coming down after sitting empty for more than 13 years.
WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2lMpvnS ) reports the Manitowoc Common Council unanimously approved a demolition bid on the vacant building Monday. The city became the owner of the former aluminum cookware plant in July.
Chicago-based Bradenburg Industrial Services submitted the bid for the project. The contract says the building must be demolished between March 1 and July 1.
The total cost of demolition is expected to be more than $2.5 million. A federal grant of nearly $400,000 is helping offset the city's costs. Manitowoc is also applying for a $500,000 state grant.
Mayor Justin Nickels says the city is still actively looking for other funding options.
Comments