More Politics News

February 14, 2017 2:02 PM

Demolition bid approved on Manitowoc manufacturing building

The Associated Press
MANITOWOC, Wis.

Part of a building that was once a staple of manufacturing in Manitowoc is coming down after sitting empty for more than 13 years.

WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2lMpvnS ) reports the Manitowoc Common Council unanimously approved a demolition bid on the vacant building Monday. The city became the owner of the former aluminum cookware plant in July.

Chicago-based Bradenburg Industrial Services submitted the bid for the project. The contract says the building must be demolished between March 1 and July 1.

The total cost of demolition is expected to be more than $2.5 million. A federal grant of nearly $400,000 is helping offset the city's costs. Manitowoc is also applying for a $500,000 state grant.

Mayor Justin Nickels says the city is still actively looking for other funding options.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos