Sen. Warren calls for probe of ties between Trump and Russia

0:21 McMahon confirmed to lead Small Business Administration Pause

0:45 NC treasurer explains ABLE accounts

2:36 Mnuchin sworn in as treasury secretary

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally